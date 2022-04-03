AAR (NYSE:AIR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded AAR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AAR from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.33.

AIR stock opened at $48.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.01. AAR has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. AAR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $59,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 20,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $984,594.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,699 shares of company stock worth $7,230,519. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,289,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,848,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AAR by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AAR by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,638,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,071,000 after buying an additional 250,701 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AAR by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 69,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

