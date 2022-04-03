Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. Acacia Research has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.59 million, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Acacia Research by 33.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Acacia Research by 2.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Acacia Research by 78.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Acacia Research by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.