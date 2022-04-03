Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACN. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $382.03.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $340.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.66. Accenture has a 52-week low of $276.88 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $2,346,198,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after buying an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $518,188,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

