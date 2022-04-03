Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.610-$10.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.66 billion-$63.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55 billion.Accenture also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ACN opened at $340.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.66. Accenture has a 12-month low of $276.88 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $382.03.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Accenture by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 90,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,356,000 after acquiring an additional 68,601 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $684,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

