Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.38% and a negative net margin of 458.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

Shares of ADMP stock remained flat at $$0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,094,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,275. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 192,403 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 541,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADMP. StockNews.com raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

