Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Posts Earnings Results

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.38% and a negative net margin of 458.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.57 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,275. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.48.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADMP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 541,460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 192,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

