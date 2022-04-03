Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.38% and a negative net margin of 458.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMP remained flat at $$0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,094,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,275. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 541,460 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 192,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

ADMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.