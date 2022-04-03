Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Research Coverage Started at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACETGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Adicet Bio from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.48.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACETGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $112,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $455,480 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

