Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

ADNT opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average of $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Adient has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.93.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,056,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,580,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,579,000 after acquiring an additional 151,676 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth about $41,490,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Adient by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

