Adshares (ADS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.12 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $5.34 or 0.00011510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $134.33 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.06 or 0.00247990 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008694 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 25,154,484 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.