Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $115.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $148.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.85.

AMD stock opened at $108.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.88 and its 200-day moving average is $125.37. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,176 shares of company stock valued at $22,174,102. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

