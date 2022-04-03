Adviser Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,044 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,080,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $53,867.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,314,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,262,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

