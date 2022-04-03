Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn purchased 80,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $187,384.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 257,328 shares of company stock worth $545,246 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,847,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,639,000 after buying an additional 147,689 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,571,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after buying an additional 413,273 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 844,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

