AerCap (NYSE:AER) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Cowen

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.13.

AerCap stock opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AerCap has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.60.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that AerCap will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,488,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,865,000 after acquiring an additional 20,006 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,137,000 after buying an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

