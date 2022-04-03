AerCap (NYSE:AER) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AER. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a positive rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a positive rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.13.

Shares of AER stock opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.60. AerCap has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $71.38.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AerCap will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in AerCap by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,792,000 after acquiring an additional 160,980 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,957,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,133,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,789,000 after purchasing an additional 440,556 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,111,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,973,000 after purchasing an additional 58,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.9% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,994,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,912,000 after buying an additional 35,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

