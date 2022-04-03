AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Short Interest Update

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 720,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $144.72 on Friday. AGCO has a 12-month low of $108.56 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AGCO will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AGCO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.
AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.
