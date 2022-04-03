AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Short Interest Update

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 720,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $144.72 on Friday. AGCO has a 12-month low of $108.56 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AGCO will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.74%.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AGCO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

