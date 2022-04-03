Agilent Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th.

Agilent Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $133.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $123.06 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000.

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

