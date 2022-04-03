AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) Insider Acquires A$24,930.54 in Stock

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL – Get Rating) insider Vanessa (Fernandes) Sullivan acquired 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$7.74 ($5.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,930.54 ($18,744.77).

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41.

Get AGL Energy alerts:

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. AGL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.88%.

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.