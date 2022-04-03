Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.14.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of AEM opened at $63.28 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 72.40%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 435.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,465 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,959 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,040,000 after purchasing an additional 462,968 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.