Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC downgraded Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Air France-KLM from €4.40 ($4.84) to €4.60 ($5.05) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $4.53.

Shares of AFLYY opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $6.65.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

