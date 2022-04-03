Akash Network Trading 10.3% Higher This Week (AKT)

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $161.76 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00003090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

