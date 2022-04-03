Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Akebia Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.89% and a negative net margin of 132.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AKBA. Mizuho cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.31.

AKBA opened at $0.67 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $53,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 43,757 shares of company stock valued at $94,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 6.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 38.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

