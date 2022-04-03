Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akebia Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.31.

AKBA opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $116.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.33.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.89% and a negative net margin of 132.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,757 shares of company stock worth $94,094. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

