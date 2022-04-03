Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

NASDAQ ALRS opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $473.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.04. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $38.31.

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $56.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.86 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 21.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 2,383,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,797,000 after buying an additional 423,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,263,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

