Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.34. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 155.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4,021.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,905,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,568,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,118,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,741 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at $18,730,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,518,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,897,000 after purchasing an additional 379,474 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

