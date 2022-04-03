Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $108.80

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $108.80, but opened at $116.30. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $117.39, with a volume of 163,534 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $298.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.83.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $4,520,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

