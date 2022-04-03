Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is ($0.06). Alkermes posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ALKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alkermes in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,973,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,803. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.53 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $296,699.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 61.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alkermes by 527.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

