Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $815.00 target price for the company.

NYSE Y opened at $854.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.62. Alleghany has a 1 year low of $585.10 and a 1 year high of $862.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $702.65 and its 200 day moving average is $676.40.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 EPS for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Alleghany in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Alleghany by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

