Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Announces Earnings Results

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNA remained flat at $$0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,062,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,568. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.02. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

ALNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35,186 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 45,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 407,599 shares during the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

