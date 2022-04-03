Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

ARLP opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.65. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.39.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $473.47 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 72.99%.

In related news, Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth about $280,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 145.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

