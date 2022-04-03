Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,358,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,560,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $33,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,992 shares of company stock worth $1,724,353. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.83.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

