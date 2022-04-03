Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,630,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,615,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Sensata Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ST. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 31.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after acquiring an additional 730,522 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 29.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,312,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,532,000 after purchasing an additional 528,012 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,281,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 115.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 913,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,945,000 after purchasing an additional 490,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 304.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 492,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,969,000 after purchasing an additional 370,869 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ST opened at $50.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.53. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.