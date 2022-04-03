Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 3,033,364 Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,033,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,083,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 2.31% of Magnite as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Magnite by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 432,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after acquiring an additional 59,481 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 450,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 263,450 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnite by 20.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Magnite by 19.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 74,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGNI. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -449.52 and a beta of 2.25. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million. Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

