Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $47.22 Million in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,826,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,217,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.16% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $25.90 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 357.89%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

