Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $82.72 Million Investment in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,338,213 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,720,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.10% of Quanex Building Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $137,820.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $716.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.98. Quanex Building Products Co. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $29.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $267.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.70 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanex Building Products in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

