Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 345,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,449,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.19% of Ferrari as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,060,000 after buying an additional 195,502 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,338,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 38.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RACE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.55.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $221.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. Ferrari has a one year low of $178.87 and a one year high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.53%. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.