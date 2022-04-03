Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,451,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,634,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.93% of OLO as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in OLO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 353.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 36,318 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,606,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 3,381.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. OLO’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $4,694,046.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

