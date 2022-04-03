Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,896,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,532,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth about $257,000.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.31.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.2113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

