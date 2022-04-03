Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,515,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,901,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.39% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 21.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 91.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 79,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLK stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average is $28.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile (Get Rating)

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

