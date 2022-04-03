Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:AAU opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.27 and a quick ratio of 24.27. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.88. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.60.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
