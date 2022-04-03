Alpaca Finance Trading 11% Higher Over Last Week (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001137 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $74.90 million and $10.19 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00049691 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,492.35 or 0.07505411 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,560.20 or 1.00062629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00046831 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

