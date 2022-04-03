Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) PT Lowered to €37.50

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €38.00 ($41.76) to €37.50 ($41.21) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alstom from €59.00 ($64.84) to €50.00 ($54.95) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alstom from €43.00 ($47.25) to €41.00 ($45.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alstom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Shares of Alstom stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. Alstom has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

