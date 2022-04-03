Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) PT Set at $19.00 by Raymond James

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) has been given a $19.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 37.78% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Alta Equipment Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALTG. B. Riley increased their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $446.29 million, a P/E ratio of -17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.22. Alta Equipment Group has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $17.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90.

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 18,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $228,272.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 242,550 shares of company stock worth $3,168,945 in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,123,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,543,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,189,000 after buying an additional 224,037 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 249.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 201,609 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

