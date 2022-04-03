Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,836 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 104.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $148.31.

NYSE:CLX traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,503. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $196.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

