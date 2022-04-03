Altium Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 663,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

Truist Financial stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,637,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747,330. The company has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.04. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

