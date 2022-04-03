Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 764 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,246 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,345,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,837. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.11. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $4.785 dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIO. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. HSBC began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.74) to GBX 5,900 ($77.29) in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.81) to GBX 4,850 ($63.53) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,320.06.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

