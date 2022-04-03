Altium Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Altium Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.13. The firm has a market cap of $136.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 75.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

