Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,993,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,411,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,302,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $112.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.36.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.58.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

