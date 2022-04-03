Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 579.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $568,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,954 shares of company stock worth $4,490,477 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,188,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,116,396. The firm has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

