Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $348,000 Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Altium Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.54. 514,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,113. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.17. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $62.77 and a 12 month high of $80.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.